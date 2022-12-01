Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says that Jan Vertonghen is "thin-skinned" to be annoyed about Kevin de Bruyne's comments on the Belgium squad is "too old".

The Manchester City midfielder played down the European side's chances of winning the World Cup to the media suggesting their team was "too old" which is rumoured to have caused tension in the Belgium camp.

"There has been tension between some of the players after what has been said over the last few weeks," said Euro League expert, Kristof Terreur on the World Cup Daily podcast.

"Romelu Lukaku tried to get them all on the same side. He is a bit of a peacemaker in the squad. He is popular with the young guys and the older guys so he tried to clear the air.

"However I don’t think Vertonghen has forgotten about what De Bruyne has said, because he was offended by it. I was thinking just the same thing before the tournament that ‘we are too old to win the World Cup’. But De Bruyne has always been direct and very brutal, he has played with them for 10 years in that squad - they know what he is like and don’t need to feel offended."

Vertonghen, 35, has 144 caps for Belgium and offers a wealth of experience in his third World Cup campaign.

Chris Sutton added: "It is a bit thin-skinned to be offended by that.

"They are old, he probably shouldn’t say it. He has said it and we are all thinking the same thing. But why is Vertonghen upset about that?"

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has called the news "fake" amid reports of clear-the-air talks with his squad ahead of their crucial third group game against Croatia on Thursday.

"Now we have some outlets in Belgium that are quite happy to jump on fake news. That’s quite astonishing," Martinez said.

