L﻿eicester won 2-0 away against West Ham on Saturday and two players in particular impressed Garth Crooks to make his team of the week.

W﻿out Faes

I wasn't sure about this defender when I first saw him play for Leicester and thought he might struggle in the hustle and bustle of the Premier League. Well, Wout Faes looks like the real deal and might prove to be a real star at the club.

Faes has helped the Foxes keep six clean sheets in seven games and played a major part in the renaissance at the King Power Stadium. He looked as solid as a rock against West Ham.

H﻿arvey Barnes

This kid was unlucky to miss out on being called up to the England World Cup squad and if anything had happened to Bukayo Saka or Raheem Sterling over the weekend, Harvey Barnes would have been an ideal replacement.

The player is looking back to his best again after some difficulty with injuries. He's quick, likes to take players on and has developed a keen eye for goal.

