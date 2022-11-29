A﻿ community club in every sense

J﻿enna Thomson, Motherwell fan

One thing I have always treasured about Motherwell is the love the club has for the town it resides in. Being fan-owned is one of the many things that makes our club special, alongside the investment that Motherwell’s Community Trust places into Motherwell.

It’s no secret that Motherwell is a predominantly working-class area that struggles with poverty and poor mental health. The club has always taken steps to try and improve the lives of fans and non-fans alike and this year has been no different.

In the run up to Christmas the Community Trust is offering free hot food, biscuits, hot drinks as well as wi-fi and computer access for anyone that wishes to watch highlights of the World Cup.

They are delivering Christmas parcels to the elderly and isolated members of the community, offering free hot meals for school-aged children and are supplying those that are struggling financially with vouchers to try to ease the financial pressure this time of year brings.

Seeing the care the club and its volunteers have for the community further imposes that although we may not be the biggest team in Scotland, we do have the biggest heart.