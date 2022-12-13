BBC Sport's Simon Stone

On the face of it, it does seem strange Bill Foley is buying into the Premier League at a time when fellow US sports owners, Fenway Sports Group and the Glazer family, are thinking of getting out of Liverpool and Manchester United.

There is a significant difference. Liverpool and United already benefit from huge TV revenues and the door to further riches was closed when the European Super League idea was met by such fierce opposition.

Bournemouth's aims are not as lofty. If they could be secured as a top-flight club, the value of the asset would increase. Buying them now indicates a belief on Foley's part the ambition can be realised and also the already enormous income from the Premier League's broadcasting contracts has not reached a ceiling.

Nevertheless, for Bournemouth, with by far the smallest stadium, which the club do not own, significant up-front costs to increase capacity and improve training facilities to meet Foley's ambition of having a Category One academy, will have to be met.

And, bearing in mind the debt taken on by other US owners, including the Glazer family to buy United and, more recently, Alan Pace in his purchase of Burnley, Foley at some point will come under pressure to explain how, specifically, his deal has been financed.

For now, it brings the number of Premier League clubs with an element of US ownership to 10. It is still some way short of the 14 votes required to push through any types of reform but - if they were all of like mind - it does represent a sizeable block.

