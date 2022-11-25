C﻿helsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has signed a contract extension keeping him at Stamford Bridge until at least June 2028.

The 23-year-old, whose new deal includes a club option to extend further to 2029, has made 13 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this season.

"I’m over the moon to sign this contract," he said., external "It’s been an honour every time I put the shirt on. I want to give my all and do anything for this club.

"As everyone knows I’ve been here from a young age and to continue here is every kid’s dream. Whenever I get the chance, I’ll give my all for the club and look for the future ahead."