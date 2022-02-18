Rangnick on reports of unrest, captaincy & Leeds

Responding to reports about unrest in the United dressing room, Rangnick described the chat as "noise" and said he was concentrating on preparing the team. He added that there "were players that were unhappy at the end of the window" but "this has improved and the atmosphere in the locker room is better than it was a few weeks ago".

And, in relation to reports of a disagreement between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo over the captaincy, Rangnick said "I've never spoken with players about captaincy" and that it was "absolute nonsense".

In terms of team news, Edinson Cavani remains missing because of groin and stomach problems and Tom Heaton is also out, but everyone else is fit.

He described Leeds as playing "in a very special way" but that the Red Devils are "very well prepared" for the game.

Rangnick admitted he wasn't aware of the rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds "a week ago" and that "we are looking forward to it". He said it's "important to be on the front foot".