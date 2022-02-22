'The way we are playing is positive but we need more'

Patrick Vieira has called on his Crystal Palace side to be "more consistent" and to "perform for 95 minutes".

The Eagles have not won in the Premier League since 28 December but have been involved in a number of draws and narrow defeats - most recently at the hands of a late Hakim Ziyech winner for Chelsea.

Manager Vieira has put it down to a lack of focus, saying his side need to pay more attention to the little details.

"Frustration is the dominant feeling when looking at all of the games since the beginning of the season" he said.

"The way we concede goals in the late moments or the mistakes we make, it is frustrating and I think we need to improve the way we are managing the difficult periods in the game.

"We have to go out on the pitch and perform for 95 minutes - if you look at the goal we conceded against Chelsea we have to focus a bit more, it is the details.

"The way we are playing is positive but we need a little more to turn that into a win."