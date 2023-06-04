We asked you for your views after Celtic sealed the treble with a rather routine victory at Hampden against ICT in the Scottish Cup final.

Here's what you had to say:

Bob: Brilliant. A fantastic season with a footballing world record. Thank you Celtic for great memories this year.

Andy: Poor performance but job done. Real concerns over future in terms of manager and player movements which dampen the mood a bit. I wish Celtic had made announcement before now rather than letting rumours overshadow the final.