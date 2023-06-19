We asked for your ideal Arsenal XIs for the opening day.

Will the Gunners bring in some new faces and which players will still be around?

Here are your thoughts:

Dan: We need three or four new faces to upgrade the team to the next level, but they largely need to be squad-depth players. I'd see this being our starting XI on the first day - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli. This would leave space for any new faces to get time off the bench in the opening game.

Igee: My starting XI for the opening game - Ramsdale, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, White, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Havertz.

John: My line-up would be - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Caicedo, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Ed: I would pick GK: Ramsdale, LB: Zinchenko, LCB: Gabriel, RCB: Saliba, RB: White, CM: Rice and Caicedo, CAM: Odegaard, LW: Martinelli, CF: Jesus, RW: Saka.

Bartholomew: Ramsdale in goal. Back four stays the same with White, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko. Rice CDM with Caicedo playing in front of him and Odegaard as CAM. Chiesa and Saka on the wing, with Jesus in the middle.