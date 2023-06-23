We asked you for one player you would you sell this summer and one you would buy.

Here are some of your comments:

Foxy: Sell Gabriel Jesus. Great player but not enough goals. Got to be ruthless. He ain't no Thierry Henry or Ian Wright, or even Alan "Smudger" Smith. Buy - this is tricky. Luka Jovic from Fiorentina. Real Madrid bought him for a reason - just wrong place, wrong time.

Mattilles: Declan Rice in, glass-knees Thomas Partey out. Partey has been great at times, but culpable for some important goals last season. His age and injury problems don't help. Rice is the future and would be an upgrade.

Andy: I would sell Fabio Viera and I’d buy Rice. Viera, although lacking game play showed very little when he did play and is easily pushed off the ball. Declan Rice would add a strong, defensive element to our midfield, which I think we are lacking.

John: Out - Eddie Nketiah. Sad to say it, but if we can get a good fee and use as a makeweight to lower the cost of bringing in Rice and/or Moises Caicedo it should be done. Realistically, we can only keep him or Folarin Balogun and I don't think Nketiah is going to level up from here, In - Caicedo. I'd be more excited about Caicedo in than Rice, especially for the money.

Olowookere: I would sell Nketiah and buy Victor Osimhen from Napoli.