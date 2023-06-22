Dunne 'buzzing' to extend his Buddies stay

Charles Dunne has signed a year's contract extension to stay at St Mirren next season, with manager Stephen Robinson thrilled to retain the "big personality".

Dunne has made 65 appearances since joining from Motherwell in 2021 and last season he was an integral part of the side that came sixth in the Premiership - the Buddies' highest finish since 1985.

"I’m buzzing to be back with the boys and the manager," the 30-year-old.

"I’ve really enjoyed it at St Mirren. We have a great dressing room with good people at the club so I’m over the moon."

Boss Robinson added: "We’re delighted to have Charles with us for another year.

"We know what he brings to the team. He's experienced, left-sided, quick, strong and he’s a big personality within the dressing room."