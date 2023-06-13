What are St Mirren's pre-season plans?

St Mirren are heading to manager Stephen Robinson's homeland for a Belfast training camp that includes two friendlies.

The Buddies face Glentoran at the Blanchflower Stadium on Wednesday, 28 June (19:45 BST) and Linfield at Windsor Park on Sunday, 1 July at 13:00.

Upon their return, Robinson's men visit Dumbarton for a friendly on 4 July (19:45) then lock horns with Morton in the Renfrewshire derby at Cappielow on 8 July (15:00).

The real action gets under way the following weekend when Saints travel to face Montrose in the Viaplay Cup group stage.