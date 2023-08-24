Ross County v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Rangers’ Borna Barisic leads the way for chances created this season in the Scottish Premiership with seven. Indeed, since the beginning of last season, only James Tavernier (111), Matt O’Riley (86) and Daniel Armstrong (76) have created more chances in the division than Barisic (75).

Ross County have only failed to score in one of their last eight Premiership matches, a 1-0 defeat to Motherwell in May. In five of those games, County scored two or more goals.

Rangers have lost three of their last five league matches on the road and are searching for their first away league win of the season after losing 1-0 on the opening day at Kilmarnock.

Ross County have never beaten Rangers in 22 competitive meetings (D4 L18); this is the most Rangers have faced a side in major domestic/European competition without losing.