Saints will 'take the game to Rangers'

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has pledged to take a positive approach against Rangers when under-pressure counterpart Michael Beale brings the Ibrox side to Perth on Saturday.

Saints are bottom of the table and seeking a first league win of the season but have drawn their last two outings, including a goalless stalemate at Celtic Park.

“Everybody compares the two teams, but they are different and they bring different shapes and different things to the game,” said MacLean.

“We will be looking for a similar performance, albeit it'll be a little bit different, but it's a game that we'll try and impose ourselves on.

“We’ll play in our own shape and really try to take the game to Rangers.

“We know against the Old Firm you have to be at your best and you hope they are not at their best.

“Hopefully we can go out and take care of our own performance and if we do that then it’ll give us a chance to get something out of the game."

Having reshaped his squad with 11 new signings this summer, MacLean has seen positive signs in recent weeks.

“You can see the training levels going up and improving every day, from where we were in pre-season to now, it’s so different," he added.

“Now is the time you will be able to judge my squad, we’re looking stronger every day and training has been really good.

“Win, lose or draw at the weekend, we’re still going to get better and keep improving.

“I’m really looking forward to progressing with this squad and we will get there and get good results going forward as a group.”