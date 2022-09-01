Analysis: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Anfield

Liverpool have a long history of late Anfield winners - and this was another one to add to the list as victory was snatched from a disappointing draw.

Jurgen Klopp's side struggled to mount any momentum in the face of Newcastle's stubborn resistance, as well as what the Liverpool bench and Anfield regarded as blatant time-wasting tactics.

That made it even more ironic that the winner came so late.

It was Fabio Carvalho, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Tuesday, who scored the headline-grabbing winner, but it was another Liverpool youngster, Harvey Elliott, who took the fight to Newcastle as Anfield's anxiety mounted.

The 19-year-old was always probing, demanding the ball, driving Liverpool forward when his more experienced and illustrious colleagues could not make an impact.

It may only be five games into the season but it was enough for Klopp to bring out his trademark fist pumps in front of the Kop.