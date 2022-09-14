Jurgen Klopp has spoken of Liverpool's vast improvement from their Napoli defeat after beating Ajax with a late Joel Matip header: "I think if we put the two games, Napoli and tonight, next to each other, you don't recognise properly that it's the same sport.

"It was all different. The start was different. The middle was different. The finish was different. The way we played, the way we defend, everything was different. Much higher intensity, much more aggression, braver, more ready, everything was better.

"The story of the game is typical, not for our season so far because normally we are 1-0 down, more for the situation we are in.

"We did a lot of good stuff and played a really good game, we had something like 25 shots, which is good against a strong side full of confidence, absolutely convinced about the way they play, and we caused them a lot of problems.

"And then, 1-0 up, you concede with the first chance of the opponent the equaliser. The reaction was OK - not perfect but OK - and at half-time we told the boys that after the goal our pressing was not as convincing as before.

"I think nobody was surprised it was a set-piece (for the winner) because our set-pieces were really good tonight and I have no idea why we didn't score earlier from them because pretty much each set-piece was a threat.

"The face of Joel showed exactly how we all felt in this moment. It's the first step, nothing else, not more."