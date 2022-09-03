A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

A win is a win, and it will be much valued by Lee Johnson, but the scoreline should have been far more comfortable for Hibs.

Playing against 10 men for 80 minutes, they had 24 shots - of which eight were on target - but couldn't put Kilmarnock to the sword.

Elie Youan looks like a good addition but he wasted far too many opportunities, and he wasn't the only one.

Hibs fans would have been forgiven for awaiting a predictable equaliser in the final few minutes, but Kilmarnock failed to muster any real threat throughout the afternoon.