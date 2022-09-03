Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

The season did not start well for St Mirren. They failed to progress in the League Cup group phase and had two losses back-to-back to start their Scottsh Premiership season.

Their three wins on the spin that followed that slow start coming into today was halted in it’s tracks. They looked like a side low on confidence, when they should be the opposite.

Their best performers in thos games were the likes of Curtis Main and Ayunga up top, Mark O’Hara driving from the middle, and Keane Baccus showing bags of energy in midfield. None of that was apparent today.

A reality check for St Mirren? Or a speedbump in an inevitable return to winning ways? They are still in sixth place in fairness to them.