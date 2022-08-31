'They were marvellous' - Pulis praises Southampton

Romeo Lavia celebratesGetty Images

Former Stoke manager Tony Pulis showered praise on Southampton after they came from behind to stun Chelsea at St Mary's on Tuesday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Pulis refused to dwell on the failings of Chelsea, preferring instead to highlight everything that was good about the Saints.

"We've got to give them a lot of credit," he said. "They had more energy, played with real purpose and bullied Chelsea.

"Ralph Hasenhuttl also deserves a lot of credit. He's built a young team that never stopped working for one another and they were marvellous."

