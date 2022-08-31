Former Stoke manager Tony Pulis showered praise on Southampton after they came from behind to stun Chelsea at St Mary's on Tuesday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Pulis refused to dwell on the failings of Chelsea, preferring instead to highlight everything that was good about the Saints.

"We've got to give them a lot of credit," he said. "They had more energy, played with real purpose and bullied Chelsea.

"Ralph Hasenhuttl also deserves a lot of credit. He's built a young team that never stopped working for one another and they were marvellous."

