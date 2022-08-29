Erling Haaland has already proved he has the ability and versatility to play in different systems and formations, says The Independent's chief football writer Miguel Delaney.

The Norwegian scored a 19-minute hat-trick as champions Manchester City fought back from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace on Saturday, taking his tally to six in four Premier League games.

"Haaland adds a completely different dimension, as he proved," Delaney told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Beyond the talent, which is obvious - and the first goal at home and first hat-trick - I think it was an important game in the sense that in the first few games it looked like he had been suited to games where he could suddenly have a quick transition and he could be played in and have that space to finish.

"The stats had done the rounds where he had barely touched the ball against low-block defences. Palace tried that in the second half and it didn't really matter.

"Talk about efficiency. He has had something like 60 touches in the Premier league so far and scored six goals."

