New Nottingham Forest signing Renan Lodi says "he didn't have to think twice" about signing for the newly promoted side.

The Brazilian international has joined on loan from Atletico Madrid.

"Firstly, I'm really happy to be here at, Forest is an extraordinary team in English football and a very big club," Lodi told the club website., external

"I'm really excited about the opportunity and really looking forward to starting training, meeting my team-mates and getting a run of games. I feel very happy today."

He added: "I mentioned this to my agent in the stands, the high-pressure environment playing in front of the fans here. I love it, and genuinely can't wait to be playing and feeling the passion of a home crowd in Nottingham.

"The club placed a lot of faith in me from the very first contact we had. They made a lot of effort for me to be here today. When the offer came through I didn't have to think twice about coming here to show what I can do."