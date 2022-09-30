P﻿otter on international break, fixture schedule and Crystal Palace

Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Potter says his players are “itching” to get going after 23 days without a game: “We’ve used the time to get to know people but at the same time we want to play as that’s where you find out about everything, learn a lot and make progress.”

  • He confirmed N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy remain sidelined with injuries.

  • On the difficulty of picking a team when most of his players have been away with their countries: “It’s part of the challenge. You’ve got to start somewhere. It’s never easy picking a team as we’ve got good players and good options. We can deal with that.”

  • He is excited about an intense fixture schedule of 13 games before the World Cup: “It’s great because we’ll get to see all the players. There’s lot of good competition and we need to make sure we use them all in the right way.”

  • He expects a tough game at “a proper football stadium” against Crystal Palace: “I like the atmosphere there. They make it very difficult for the away team so we’re looking forward to that. Patrick [Vieira] has done a really good job there.”

