Erik ten Hag faces some selection quandaries for this week's double header against managerless Leeds United.

Casemiro's suspension could allow Marcel Sabitzer to start in midfield while Anthony Martial will push Wout Weghorst for the lead striking role.

On this week's episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devil's Advocate podcast, the panel get stuck into Ten Hag's thinking.

"Casemiro's shoes are hard to fill but Marcel Sabitzer can do a job," said United fan Professor Michaela Hume. "I'm pleased that Casemiro is missing for Leeds games rather than for Manchester City or Arsenal."

The Brazil midfielder will be unavailable for both games against the Whites and the following weekend's match with Leicester.

"He'll be fresh and ready for Barcelona and the Carabao Cup final though," said host Gary Drinkwater.

As for Weghorst, he's only scored once since joining on loan from Burnley but has proved valuable as a target man to knit together United's attacks.

"I can't complain too much," Drinkwater said. "But I do think Martial fits our side even better.

"Long term, I'm not looking at Martial because hopefully we'll have Tottenham's record goalscorer playing up front for us. Come on Harry Kane - go to United and win some trophies!"

For more reflections on Casemiro's red card - and an important tribute to the victims of the Munich air disaster - check out the full podcast on BBC Sounds