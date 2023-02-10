Jurgen Klopp says "it's time to show Liverpool are really special" as he prepares for Monday's derby against Everton at Anfield.

The Reds are yet to win in the Premier League this calendar year and were dismal in defeat at Wolves last weekend.

Klopp is hoping that facing their Merseyside rivals at Anfield will be a catalyst to ignite their season.

"It's a time where we can show that the club is really special," he said. "The boys have delivered a lot of great moments in the last few years.

"For different reasons we haven't done that this year but we are fighting to change our situation.

"So far, we have done really well to be all together, especially our supporters. I am really looking forward to a proper derby atmosphere and a proper football game."

Liverpool's struggles this season have been well documented but Klopp stressed he knew what had been going wrong.

"I can explain absolutely everything in football," he said, "but not to you. It's not my job. I will explain everything to the boys, who will understand hopefully most of it and then we go from there."