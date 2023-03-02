Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's win over Everton: "I'm really happy as it was the game we had in hand [over Manchester City], against an opponent we knew was going to make life really difficult. We experienced that at Goodison.

"We try to help them with our way of playing to get them in those positions as much as possible. They are so willing to learn and they're asking for more and more every day. When you have that, and you have the talent and the ideas that they have, good things will happen.

"We started with some frustration, not really understanding what we had to do. The timing of the two goals was key and we needed a magic moment there. Then I think the team grew.

"When Thomas [Partey] came on, he really gave some presence and some stability to the team and I think the second half was superb.

"I had no doubt we were going to turn things around in performances. In results sometimes there are small details but I'm really pleased with the way the team is right now."