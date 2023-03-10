'It's a great opportunity to progress' - Neilson

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says the Tynecastle crowd could be the decisive factor as his side prepare to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

The two sides met in the league on Wednesday night, with Celtic prevailing 3-1 after Hearts had taken the lead through Josh Ginnelly, but Neilson insists his players can take positives from the performance.

“Win or lose - it’s on the day. It’s always a great atmosphere and one we look forward to", he said.

"We managed to nullify them at times on Wednesday night. They still had the majority of play and there’s no doubt they’re a top team. We have to nullify them but also create more of a threat than we did the other night.

"We’ve got to do the basics well, which is cover the yards, and then the quality we brought at times, we need to do that more. We want to be on the front foot, we want to be aggressive."

Neilson also said that the magnitude of the game means he is more likely to risk captain Lawrence Shankland, who missed training ahead of the game.

“If there’s a possibility then we will [play him], because it’s such an important game for us", Neilson said. "It’s an opportunity to get to Hampden, and when you look at the other draws, the teams that are in it, it’s a great opportunity to progress further hopefully."