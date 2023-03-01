Liverpool v Wolves: Team news
- Published
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is in contention to play, despite missing the draw against Crystal Palace with the recurrence of a shoulder problem.
Ibrahima Konate could return after a hamstring injury, but fellow defender Joe Gomez still has a muscle issue.
Wolves forward Matheus Cunha will be given a late fitness test on the ankle he injured against Fulham on Friday.
Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee-chan remain out with respective groin and hamstring problems.
