Manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Liverpool in their hunt for a top-four finish and said: "If there is a club who can do it, I really think it is us."

However, he added that the club cannot rely on their recent history and must focus on consistently picking up points - starting with Wednesday's game against Wolves at Anfield.

On recent top-four finishes, he said: "It helps because it was us, so you don’t have to tell them a story from another club.

"We have a lot of stories to tell about what went really well in the last few years. History is not allowed to hinder you, but you cannot constantly rely on it. I really see we have the right mindset. Now we have to go; we have to do it.

"I really think we are ready. If there is a club who can do it, I really think it is us, honestly. All the things we achieved in the last years we achieved together.

"Nothing would have happened either without the team or without the crowd. We have a future together and we will strike back in general, but now we have to make sure that we really squeeze out of this season everything we can get.

"The obvious spots are not too far away from us and we will see what we can pick up, but there is no alternative to results. We need results, and for results you need performances."