O'Riley's 'most enjoyable moment on a football pitch'

It was quite the weekend for Matt O'Riley.

The midfielder secured a new four-year deal with the club and scored the vital winning goal against Motherwell deep into injury-time.

Unsurprisingly, it was tricky for the 22-year-old to sum up his feelings when he spoke to Celtic TV, external after the game.

“First and foremost I’m really delighted to sign my new deal,” he said, “and to take that momentum into the game and have a moment like that, it’s probably the most enjoyable moment for me on a football pitch.

“Not much was going through my head but I tried to think back and it just happened in a moment.

"I managed to stay calm which was nice and it was nice just to drift in towards the fans after I scored and the scenes speak for themselves.

“I’ve been involved in games where we have scored late, but that was really late and it was a really important win for us to keep the momentum going into the Lazio game and it puts us in a good place.”