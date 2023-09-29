Goalkeeper Jose Sa's long-term contract extension is "fantastic" for the club: "He's made some big saves for us already this season, he's really good around the place and in the dressing room, and a good guy. So I'm really pleased we managed to get that one done."

Reflecting on his first six games in charge: "From my point of view, there's loads of work to do. I understand my responsibility to get the best out of this group, which I will. Six games, some things have gone against us and we've had some good spells."

O'Neil expects Manchester City to be "a big task" but he isn't looking at the game as a free hit: "I don't see them as free hits. It's a really good opportunity to see where we're at, give a good account of ourselves, try and be the best version of ourselves, and see where that gets you on the day."

On stopping a team who haven't dropped a single point this season: "Teams have tried all different sorts of ways. Last season, we went man for man against them in the home game, and had some relative success in that. But they're capable of scoring from those moments as well."

O'Neil expects "talented" Matheus Nunes to play but he "isn't too sure" what reception the Portugal midfielder will get from the supporters, after leaving the club this summer.