After a pretty horrific start to the season, and a demoralising defeat at the hands of Newcastle United, it was tempting to view the rearranged fixture at Luton Town as a 'must-win game'. It feels dramatic declaring that in October, just six matches - but I don't mind admitting I was in that camp.

It was because you need to win 10 games to survive in this league (generally, anyway). And if you cannot win your game against Luton - your Championship peers and the side 'expected' to go down with you - then which other nine teams are you going to then beat to ensure your survival? Luton, of course, will have been saying the same about us.

Thankfully, win we did - though for all the talk of Vincent Kompany's dangerous and interesting football, it was predominantly grit and determination that got us through a second half of Luton dominance.

We had a decade of Burnley players putting their very souls behind a line of attack and cried out for some attractive, attacking play - but these young players learned on Tuesday night that turning a winning mentality into actually winning takes more than pretty passing and a high press. It also requires digging deep and doing the ugly stuff.

Realistically, this victory guarantees our survival no more than a defeat would have relegated us. But we remain in the mix at the bottom and have played more top sides than any of our relegation rivals. (Seriously, fixture gods, that start?!)

And if we can channel that gritty determination, add in some more of those moments of class that Jacob Bruun Larsen showed in the dying minutes, then we can finish in that golden 17th place.

I would love nothing more than this manager and this team of young talent to have a chance to build and shine in this league.