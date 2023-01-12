Rangers v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

Rangers are unbeaten in 13 meetings with Aberdeen, winning nine, including the latest three, since a 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat at Ibrox in March 2019.

Aberdeen won the last League Cup semi-final meeting between the sides – with Lewis Ferguson scoring the only goal in October 2018.

The Dons have won four of their six League Cup semi-final meetings with Rangers – 1955, 1976, 1995 and 2018 – but lost in 1966 and 1990.

Rangers have lifted the League Cup 27 times - but not since 2011 - while the last of Aberdeen’s six successes came in 2014.