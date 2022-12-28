Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

Southampton fans would have turned up on Monday hoping for a Christmas cracker, but got an undercooked turkey from their team. The hope that the performance against Lincoln City was ring-rust was quickly banished, as Brighton cantered to victory.

In the aftermath, Saints supporters delivered the full range of opinions you expect in a footballing crisis - with the players, the owners, the manager, the previous manager, and even me all to blame!

The truth is somewhere in between, although you can definitely rule me out of the equation. And, ultimately, responsibility lies with everyone at the club to do what they can to save the season.

The past is the past and can’t be changed. The future can be better if the players execute Nathan Jones' instructions and the owners and board back the new boss in the January window.

That seems easier on paper, because a look at the Premier League table wouldn’t inspire many top-class players to come to St Mary’s.

But they somehow need to convince them to. More young talent isn’t going to get them out of this mess. Some experience and quality is in order, based on the season so far.

And with some old heads, plus the confidence a win or two would bring, maybe then the young talent can flourish without the pressure of relegation.

However, we’re a long way from that promising future, and the next two weeks are massive.