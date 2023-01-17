Marsch on 'explosive' Rutter, Gelhardt and feeling positive
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before Leeds' FA Cup third-round replay against Cardiff on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Luis Sinisterra could be back after a foot injury, but captain Liam Cooper is a doubt with a slight knee problem.
Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville are all missing, while new signing Georginio Rutter is ineligible.
On the arrival of Rutter, Marsch said: "I've know him for a while, I watched him while I was at Leipzig. He's explosive, talented with a lot of potential. When you coach players who've been in Germany, there's a high level of tactical education."
Marsch added: "He's played 50-60 games in the Bundesliga at the age of 20. That gives us hope that he can be ready. He's maybe the most two-footed player I've ever seen. There are a lot of upsides with him."
Marsch won't talk about more transfers (United are currently being linked with Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi) but is happy with the two additions so far.
He admitted discussions about striker Joe Gelhardt, who is linked with a loan move, are under way and a decision about his future will be taken over the coming weeks.
Marsch said he's never felt more positive than he does now: "On the inside our confidence is moving forward and from my side it's the highest belief I've had."
On facing Cardiff, Marsch said Leeds need to produce "another complete performance". He added: "We need conviction and we need a win. I hate being results based but that's where we are."