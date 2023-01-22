Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs says it was important the club signed an experienced player like Craig Dawson.

The centre-back is Wolves' fourth January signing and arrives at Molineux from West Ham on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Hobbs told the club website: "Everyone will be aware it's a signing we tried to do last window and it fell through in the end because the replacement West Ham were looking at fell through.

"Craig’s wanted to come here for the last six months, so it’s something we’ve kept warm and kept in touch on.

"His family are in the north of England, so for him it’s great to get closer to them. He’s a player we’ve wanted for a while, so it was great to get it done, even if it’s six months later than we wanted, but it’s good to get here now.

"We lost a few leaders in the summer with John [Ruddy], Conor [Coady] and Romain [Saiss].

"We’re bringing another leader into the group, which is always a positive, but if you look at our centre backs, they're all relatively young, not just in age, but also the number of games they’ve played in English league football, let alone the Premier League.

"The amount of games Craig has played, he can be a foil for those guys on and off the pitch. He’s going to be a very good player for our squad and will be someone our young centre halves will learn a lot from and will help develop those players."