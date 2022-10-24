Alexis Mac Allister has committed his long-term future to Brighton by agreeing a new contract until June 2025.

T﻿he new deal has an additional one-year option for the club.

Mac Allister, 23, said: “We’ve been discussing a new contract for a few weeks, and I’m very happy it’s all agreed and signed.

“I am really happy here at Brighton. I’m grateful for the opportunity the club gave me to come to England and play in the Premier League, and it’s been an incredible journey.

“We have made great progress with Graham Potter, and I know there is more to make. I am now enjoying working with another top coach in Roberto De Zerbi and want to help the club to keep progressing.”