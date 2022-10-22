A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

It was quite an even game in truth, but the all-important stat saw Aberdeen rise to third and secure a vital victory on the road.

The visiting fans weren't too hopeful pre-match, without a win at Fir Park for three years and without a victory against Motherwell in four league meetings. But Jim Goodwin's side took their chances, scoring twice from three shots on target.

Motherwell, on the other hand, squandered their opportunities, with Van Veen, normally so potent against Aberdeen with four in four games against them, spurning at least two glorious chances.