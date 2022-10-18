A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Arsenal have been widely praised this season but on Sunday it was Leeds United, and not the Gunners, who looked like they were top of the league - and a lot of that was due to Patrick Bamford.

The Whites were good value in the first half, but after Bamford's introduction at the start of the second, they made a mockery of Arsenal's reputation.

Bamford's hold-up play was excellent and, with clever runs, he dragged defenders out of position. He was the focal point that no one else in the Leeds squad has been able to replicate. He did everything but score.

Bamford's last goal for Leeds came over 10 long months ago during a 20-minute cameo against Brentford in December 2021 so it's no surprise he's rusty.

But Leeds need Bamford to sharpen up quickly.

There was a fear after Crystal Palace that Leeds' style of play wasn't working. There were rumours before the Arsenal game that Jesse Marsch might be about to lose his job. The performance on the weekend was a massive boost to the club and manager.

If Leeds and Bamford keep playing like that then the goals and the wins will surely come, but they need to come soon.