After another away-day horror, Saints must put it right in Dingwall

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

The Saints were subjected to a Nightmare on Easter Road this Halloween weekend, shining a light on their increasingly concerning form on the road.

By the time 90 minutes were up, the visiting support were lucky to get out of the capital with only a three-goal deficit to bemoan on the journey back to Paisley.

While 19 points at this early stage in the season remains a high tide mark in recent decades, four defeats in five away games is an omen that can't be ignored.

Should the Buddies fail to pair their ruthlessness at home with more consistency on their travels, it follows that there could be a swift descent down the table.

Assuming top-six qualification remains the target that Stephen Robinson aims to deliver this season, conjuring a change in away-day fortunes in Dingwall on Saturday could make all the difference.

Failure to return with three points could well come back to haunt him.