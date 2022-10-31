C﻿alvin Bassey is set to play his first match at Ibrox since leaving Rangers for Ajax in the summer and the defender has brought "a nice present" to Glasgow for his former manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

H﻿owever, Bassey would not reveal what gift he had given the Dutchman.

"H﻿e taught me a lot," said Bassey of Van Bronckhorst. "He's been very important in my career so far."

O﻿n the match, Bassey commented: "It's a nice feeling. It's nice to see familiar faces. It's a weird feeling as well.

"I'm an Ajax player and for me it's important for us to get the win. You want to win every single game as a player. It's important to win and secure Europa League, of course.

"There's always going to be adversity or changes in the season and it's just about getting back to where you were. That's what we're trying to do."