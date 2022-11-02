B﻿BC Scotland's Tom English in Madrid

The newspapers here are going fairly big on the travelling Celtic support. The away side’s official allocation is 1,800 but it’s obvious that many, many more than that have travelled.

Due to building works the capacity at the Bernabeu is now reduced to 62,000 but only around 54,000 will be at the game. A number of Celtic fans have been asking about the availability of tickets, somewhat forlornly.

The Madrid daily AS has a page on the travelling support. ‘7,000 Scots without tickets!’ is an inside headline.

It goes on: “Some of the Celtic fans were seen yesterday in the most central area of the capital even though the majority will arrive today. The party, just in case, has been declared ‘high risk’ and the security device will have more than 1,800 troops.”

Some social media clips on Tuesday showed a confrontation between a small number of Celtic fans and Spanish police outside a city centre bar.