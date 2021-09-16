Ruben Dias has "all the ingredients" to be the next "special leader" of Manchester City and follow in the footsteps of Vincent Kompany, believes former City defender Nedum Onuoha.

The Portugal centre-back, 24, captained Pep Guardiola’s team in their opening 6-3 Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday, with Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan starting on the bench.

"I was surprised when I saw the armband on him, but Pep knows what he’s doing," Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live. "It was a great opportunity for Dias to step out there and take on that extra responsibility.

“With City conceding three goals, he might not have been in the best mood afterwards but he signed a new deal recently so he sees his long-term future there, and they see it with him as well.

"It’s a good thing for a guy who’s still relatively young to lead the side out in the Champions League. He has all the ingredients to be a special leader - maybe the next Vincent Kompany type, who knows."

