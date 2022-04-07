West Ham v Lyon: Team news

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen made a goalscoring return in the win over Everton after a month out with an ankle injury and should be fit enough to start against Lyon for his second game in five days.

"I'm not worried about his fitness, but if you've been out for five or six weeks, sometimes it's the one or two games after the first game," Moyes said prior to Thursday's Europa League quarter-final tie. "I'm hoping he'll be ok."

Vladimir Coufal returned as an unused substitute against Everton after two months out after groin surgery and Moyes said the right-back is "100%".

Full-back Ben Johnson has also trained after a hamstring niggle, but Manuel Lanzini is suspended.

