Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli says he "could not imagine being anywhere else" after committing his future to the club until 2027.

The 21-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2019 and is enjoying an outstanding season, scoring seven goals in 19 Premier League games.

"As soon as I got here, the supporters made me feel like one of them," he said in a video on Arsenal's Twitter feed.

"It's about more than football - it's about our heritage, our togetherness and the community spirit you have to experience and understand.

"Day-by-day, we make new memories together and feel the pride that comes from being a Gunner. I couldn't imagine being anywhere else."