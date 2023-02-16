Transfer gossip: Bayern Munich tracking Kane

Gossip Graphic

Bayern Munich have carried out internal analysis that has identified 29-year-old England striker Harry Kane, whose contract at Tottenham runs out in summer 2024, as the ideal striker for the German club to sign. (Bild - in German)

Mauricio Pochettino could return as Tottenham manager and replace under-pressure Antonio Conte. (TalkSPORT)

Tottenham are interested in 21-year-old Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen. (Caught Offside)

