Analysis: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Tottenham took advantage of Newcastle's slip-up on Saturday to move above Eddie Howe's side and into fourth place in the Premier League.

The day started with a celebration of Harry Kane becoming Spurs' all-time record goalscorer, although the England captain had an off-day in front of goal, pulling his only main chance well wide.

Instead it was the two wing-backs, Ben Davies and Emerson Royal, that linked up for the first goal in the second half after an uninspiring first 45 minutes.

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen was the visitors' only threat, shooting just wide inside the opening minute and then having the Hammers' only shot on target just after Royal's goal.

Son Heung-min was dropped for Richarlison but, after replacing the ineffective Brazilian, got on the scoresheet after being on the pitch for only five minutes to get the second goal.

Kane played it through to Son and he secured the three points. If Spurs are to end in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League then they need Son to be at the top of his game for the rest of this campaign.