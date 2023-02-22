Postecoglou wants continued success as Rangers test looms

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

As the latest act of the bedlam a Celtic v Rangers match often delivers comes over the horizon, Ange Postecoglou’s words offered genuine insight; a glimpse into the culture and daily behaviours he demands.

He clearly commands respect from his squad and absolute buy-in to what he wants. What he wants is continuous success and he’s getting it, without abandoning his philosophy of how football should be played.

His words ahead of Celtic’s latest attempt to deliver silverware, against Rangers on Sunday, seemed designed to further inspire his players to keep pushing themselves in the relentless pursuit of results and trophies.

Celtic have delivered a remarkable consistency of performance, overcoming various challenges along the way. On Sunday, it seems, the challenge they face will be significant.

Much will be written and said before and after but it will be a test. No doubt about it. One that could easily trip Celtic up and in an instant shift the perception of the relative strengths of either side.

Rangers will be desperate to land a weighty glove and use that platform to build a sustained league challenge next year. But, in Postecoglou’s view, they’ve got consistently better since the World Cup.