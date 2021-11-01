Solskjaer on attitude, criticism & Atalanta
- Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media before Tuesday’s trip to Atalanta in the Champions League.
The Manchester United manager says:
He is happy with the attitude of players who are not making his first XI, stating the club’s stature means “there will always be good quality players not playing”;
He thinks recent criticism after the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool has brought his group of players closer together, adding: “We don’t have time for anyone to sulk or not give energy to the team”;
In addressing personal criticism, he said: “Criticism can make you doubt yourself or you can stand up for yourself. I have always enjoyed criticism. Just keep that coming”;
When asked if he will persist with a back three after success at Tottenham on Saturday, Solskjaer would give little away on his future plans and said: "The quality of what we did on Saturday was more important than the system we played";
Solskjaer warned Atalanta have a “special way of playing” as their coach Gian Piero Gasperini is able to input his own energy into their play;
He said he has sympathy with Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked as Tottenham manager in the wake of their defeat to Manchester United on Saturday and says he will try to contact him.
