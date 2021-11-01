He is happy with the attitude of players who are not making his first XI, stating the club’s stature means “there will always be good quality players not playing”;

He thinks recent criticism after the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool has brought his group of players closer together, adding: “We don’t have time for anyone to sulk or not give energy to the team”;

In addressing personal criticism, he said: “Criticism can make you doubt yourself or you can stand up for yourself. I have always enjoyed criticism. Just keep that coming”;

When asked if he will persist with a back three after success at Tottenham on Saturday, Solskjaer would give little away on his future plans and said: "The quality of what we did on Saturday was more important than the system we played";

Solskjaer warned Atalanta have a “special way of playing” as their coach Gian Piero Gasperini is able to input his own energy into their play;