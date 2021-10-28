Liverpool’s capacity to win matches carries on apace

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool secured safe passage into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and their long unbeaten run remains intact.

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes to the team that tore Manchester United to shreds. The starting line-up was a mix of players on the fringes of the first-team squad and fresh-faced youngsters who promise much for the future.

Quite why Preston decided to make wholesale changes to their team is puzzling in the extreme. Is a chance of a place in the last eight of the League Cup really less important than Saturday’s Championship match with Luton Town?

Liverpool’s first half-performance was ponderous and predictable and Preston’s well-organised defence wasn’t hard pressed to keep them at bay. In fact, it was Preston who created the only clear cut-chances in the opening period.

The introduction of Nat Phillips as a second-half substitute added solidity to the Liverpool defence and they were barely troubled thereafter.

It was Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi who were responsible for disposing of Norwich in the previous round and they were back on the goal standard again.

Whether Jurgen Klopp continues with this team selection policy for the quarter-final is open to question. What is clear is that Liverpool’s capacity to win football matches carries on apace. As does their ability to unearth young talent. Second-half substitute Connor Bradley is a name to remember in the years to come.