E﻿verton forward Anthony Gordon says he "would be a bit stupid" not to have hopes of sneaking into Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup.

Gordon has scored two Premier League goals this season and helped England Under-21s to a 3-1 friendly win over Germany on Tuesday.

T﻿he 21-year-old has yet to feature in a senior squad but is determined to give it his best shot.

"﻿If I didn't have the ambition to play for England in the World Cup then I would be a bit stupid," he said. "But I understand the squad is so good that it's going to be really tough to get in.

"﻿I'll need to score a lot of goals in the next couple of games and I'm ready for that challenge."

E﻿verton turned down significant bids from Chelsea for Gordon over the summer and the academy graduate insists he is very happy to stay at Goodison Park.

"﻿That's part and parcel of football," he said. "When you're doing well, there's always going to be speculation.

"﻿I was never desperate to leave Everton. Because the place is so good, it's not somewhere I'm devastated because I have to stay."